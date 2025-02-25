Police investigating after bullet fired into Yarmouth home

YARMOUTH, Mass. — Police are investigating after a bullet was fired into a Yarmouth home; burying into a resident’s sofa Monday evening.

The Camp Street resident heard glass shatter from the room next door around 6:00 p.m. The investigating resident then found a bullet in their sofa.

The residents of the home do not appear to be targeted in the shooting, according to Yarmouth police.

There were no injuries reported.

Yarmouth police continue to investigate the incident.

“The Yarmouth Police Department believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public at this time,” the police department said in a statement. “For the public’s safety and to protect the integrity of any active investigation, please be reminded to avoid crime scene areas and refrain from interfering with police activity. If you have any information related to the incident, contact the Yarmouth Police Department at (508) 775-0445.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

