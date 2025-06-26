Police investigating after boy drowns in pond near Clinton apartment complex

CLINTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a young boy drowned in a pond near an apartment complex in Clinton on Wednesday.

Officers responding to the area of the Clinton Housing Authority’s Harborview Apartments on Lakeside Avenue around 2:30 p.m. found an unresponsive 8-year-old boy in a nearby body of water, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

Mossy Pond sits adjacent to Lakeside Avenue and the apartments.

The boy, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The DA’s office didn’t share any additional details, calling the boy’s death a “tragic incident.”

State police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are assisting the Clinton Police Department with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

