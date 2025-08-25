Police investigating after American flags torn down from Cape Cod memorial overpass

YARMOUTH, Mass. — For the second time in as many months, police say several American flags on a memorial overpass were torn down.

Yarmouth Police say the incident occurred early Monday morning on the Lance Corporal William Joseph Donovan Jr. Memorial Bridge on West Yarmouth Road.

Donovan Jr. was a Purple Heart recipient.

Arriving officers found eight American flags forcefully ripped from the fencing.

All of the flags’ grommet had been torn out and at least three flags were torn apart at the seams.

The flags were placed on the overpass last Friday by Donovan’s father because the flags were previously vandalized in July.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Yarmouth Police.

