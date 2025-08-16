Police investigating after 16-year-old shot in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway in Taunton after police say a 16-year-old arrived at Morton Hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh, officers were dispatched to Church Street around 5:45 a.m. to reports of gunshots.

Once on the scene, officers found several spent shell casings and began investigating. Shortly afterwards, police learned that a 16-year-old male had arrived at Morton Hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.

The teen was transferred from Morton Hospital to a local trauma center for treatment.

Police say that the wound appears to be serious but non-life-threatening.

The Taunton Police Detective Division is continuing to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group