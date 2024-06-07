Local

Police identify man accused of stealing youth hockey jerseys from Brighton porch

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

Ricardo Bastos brighton burglary suspect (Boston Police Department)

BOSTON — Authorities identified a man on Friday they say stole several youth hockey jerseys from a Brighton porch last month.

A warrant out of Brighton District Court was issued for 36-year-old Ricardo Bastos, according to Boston Police. He is described as a 5′7″, 170lb Hispanic man with brown eyes and black hair. Bastos is also allegedly known to drive a red Honda in Allston’s Brighton Avenue area and around Framingham.

On May 14, police say Bastos entered a house porch on Murdock Street just after midnight and stole eight Allston/Brighton Youth Hockey jerseys valued at $330.

Video from a Ring doorbell camera shows him holding a Dunkin Donuts bag and eventually returning with a McDonalds bag to swipe the merchandise.

Suspect caught on camera stealing eight Allston/Brighton youth hockey jerseys from front porch (Boston Police Department)

Anyone with information about Bastos’s whereabouts is asked to contact District D-14 Detectives at (617) 343-4256.

