Police ID 3 suspects facing charges in armed robbery at Boston barbershop, standoff at nearby home

BOSTON — Police have identified the three suspects who are facing charges in connection with an armed robbery at a barbershop in Boston on Thursday that led to an hourslong SWAT standoff at a nearby home.

James Mendes, 32, of Randolph, Eric Hines, 32, of Roslindale, and Hendrick Davis, 41, of Brockton, are all slated to be arraigned Friday in Roxbury District Court on charges including larceny of a firearm, armed robbery, carrying a firearm without a license, kidnapping, breaking, according to the Boston Police Department.

Mendes faces additional charges of kidnapping and assault with a dangerous weapon, while Davis is also charged with intent to distribute Class A and B drugs.

Officers responding to a report of an armed robbery at Edward’s Barber Shop on Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury around 4 p.m. learned that three armed suspects with firearms had entered the business and robbed individuals inside before fleeing, police said.

Police say detectives identified two of the suspects through video surveillance from inside the business and used city cameras to obtain a partial plate of the fleeing vehicle.

One of the victim’s stolen watches then led detectives and officers about a mile and a half away to an apartment building at 86 Adams Street in Dorchester, where the vehicle in question was found parked in a driveway, according to investigators.

A perimeter was set up around the home and a six-hour standoff ensued. Boston police cruisers swarmed the street, blocking any other traffic from driving down the road as officers in tactical gear negotiated with the suspects in the home.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Armed standoff Boston Adams Street

A SWAT team used de-escalation tactics, leading to two of the suspects being removed from the house without incident, but a third remained inside. Officers had force their way into the house to get that suspect out.

Officers ultimately secured the scene pending a search warrant around 10 p.m.

There were no reported injuries in the standoff.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group