Police: Fourth pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Worcester since August

WORCESTER, Mass. — For the fourth time since August, police say a pizza delivery driver in the city was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects.

Officers responding to the area of Lund Street on Thursday around 1:18 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery found a victim who said he was delivering pizzas when two men approached him, demanding money, according to Worcester Police.

One of the men allegedly pulled a gun on the delivery driver and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The victim was not injured.

Authorities are also investigating similar robberies on August 12, August 15, and August 18.

It is unclear if all of the crimes are carried out by the same suspects, but investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Worcester Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

