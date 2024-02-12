Police: Driver flees scene after crashing car onto MBTA tracks

BOSTON — Charges are being sought against a driver who authorities say fled the scene after crashing a car onto MBTA tracks early Monday morning.

According to Transit Police, the crash happened around 5 a.m. in the 1000 block of Commonwealth Avenue. The driver drove onto the tracks and into a light post.

Services for the morning commute were delayed while crews towed the car from the tracks.

Police say appropriate charges will be filed against the driver when they are identified. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

MBTA car on tracks (MBTA Transit Police)

