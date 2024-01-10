Police declare emergency in seaside town after major flooding, urge residents to seek shelter

HAMPTON, N.H. — High tide flooding on Wednesday morning wreaked havoc on coastal New Hampshire, where a popular beach town declared an emergency, as well as parts of Massachusetts’ North Shore.

In Hampton, New Hampshire, police declared an emergency “as a result of extremely high seas and flooding.”

“Ocean Boulevard is temporarily closed down. Please avoid the area. If you live in the area we recommend you temporarily leave the area for higher ground,” Hampton police wrote on Facebook.

The department also noted that an evacuation shelter has been set up at the Hampton Academy gymnasium.

A drone video shared on X showed dramatic flooding along Hampton Beach.

Henry Swensen wrote in a post, “This is unbelievable. Major flooding at Hampton Beach, NH this morning from the storm!”

A photo shared by Rebecca Clocher showed a man navigating the Hampton floodwaters by way of a canoe.

Clocher also shared a video that she captured as drove along Hampton Beach that showed ocean water pouring over the seawall and large clumps of seafoam littering the streets.

In the neighboring town of Seabrook, New Hampshire, police said that Cross Beach Road, River Street, Route 286, and Blackwater Bridge were experiencing “extremely high water levels.”

“If you must travel to Seabrook Beach use caution and be aware of water levels on and around the roadway. Do not attempt to travel over flooded roads,” police warned.

In Newbury, Massachusetts, police announced that the Plum Island Turnpike is temporarily closed due to excessive flooding.

“No traffic currently allowed on or off Plum Island,” the department said in a traffic advisory around 10 a.m.

A photo shared by Newbury police showed floodwaters blocking Newman Road.

In the nearby town of Salisbury, Massachusetts, police reported that Beach Road is impassable in both directions in the area of Reservation Road due to flooding from high tide.

Ferry and March roads were also flooded and impassable, according to police.

“Please do not attempt to drive around barricades or through standing water as it could be much deeper than it looks and could disable your vehicle,” Salisbury police wrote in a Facebook post.

Flood warnings remain in effect across the region through Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

