Police conducting ground, water search for missing UMass Dartmouth student

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. — Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing UMass Dartmouth student Tuesday afternoon, who police say was last known to be in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

Flordan “Flo” Benson Bazile was last known to be in the area of Howland Road and Coggeshall Street, according to a Facebook post made by the Fairhaven Police Department.

He was last seen on the UMass Dartmouth main campus, 285 Old Westport Rd., at the Pine Dale Hall dormitories, on Monday, Jan. 15 at 2 a.m., according to the post.

Authorities say Bazile is a 21-year-old non-Hispanic Black male with brown hair and eyes. He is described as “muscular” with a “dark brown” complexion.

Missing UMass Dartmouth student (Fairhaven Police Department)

According to the school’s website, Bazile is currently a sophomore on UMass Dartmouth’s Track and field team.

“UMass Dartmouth is collaborating with family, friends, and local law enforcement agencies to find Flordan. Our entire community hopes for his safe return,” said school officials in a statement.

UMass Dartmouth police are leading the investigation, a Fairhaven detective said.

Anyone with information regarding Bazile’s whereabouts is asked to call the UMass Dartmouth Police Department at 508-999-8107.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

