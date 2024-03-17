Police: Chelsea man arrested, found with thousands of photos, videos of child pornography

CHELSEA, Mass — A Chelsea man was arrested Saturday morning after being found with thousands of photos and videos of child pornography, Massachusetts State Police say.

Timothy Brown, 38, was arrested at his Chelsea apartment after a forensic analysis “revealed thousands of photos and videos consisting of child sexual assault material,” MSP said in a press release.

The arrest comes days after state police arrested Kenneth Higgins, 45, of Revere for allegedly storing hundreds of pictures and videos of child sex abuse material on his phone. Police say during that investigation, they found evidence that Brown and Higgins are friends. Authorities obtained evidence that led them to obtain a search warrant for Brown’s Hawthorne Street apartment.

Police say the warrant was executed on Wednesday, March 13 and a memory card was found that included more than 700 videos and more than 2,700 photos, the majority of which were found to contain child sexual abuse material.

Police say the earlier arrest of Higgins resulted in the revocation of his probation for a prior child pornography conviction to be revoked, and he is being held in custody.

Brown is being held in lieu of $100,000 cash bail and will be arraigned next week in Chelsea District Court, police say.

