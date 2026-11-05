Police: Chelmsford woman might have lost wedding ring while handing out Halloween candy

Check those Halloween baskets; there could be a wedding ring inside!

A Chelmsford woman was handing out candy in the Wellman Avenue area on Halloween and thinks her wedding ring may have slipped off into a trick-or-treater’s bag, police say.

The ring has five diamonds on it and two white gold bands.

If you have any information, call police.

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