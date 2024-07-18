Police: Boston Man brandished axe while stealing juice and water

A Boston man is facing charges after allegedly brandishing an axe while stealing from a store in Charlestown, Wednesday.

Alan Badgett, 33, was arrested after Boston police responded to Austin Street in Charlestown shortly after noon for a report of a threatening person with an axe.

Police say Badgett allegedly took a juice bottle and multiple water bottles and told security he could take whatever he wanted before running away.

Two officers arrived on Austin Street and were able to de-escalate the situation. Badgett was found with an axe on his person.

Badgett is expected to be arraigned in Charlestown District Court on armed robbery charges Thursday.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group