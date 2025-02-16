Police asking for public assistance in search for man accused of snatching purse

BOSTON — Police are asking for the publics assistance identifying a man who is wanted in connection to stealing a purse in Roxbury.

The incident occurred on February 5, around 6:25 PM, in the area of 100 Washington Street.

Police asking for publics assistance in search for man accused of snatching purse (Boston Police Department)

The man is described as a Black man, around 40-50 years old, standing around 5′5″-5′7″ tall, weighing around 200 pounds.

He was wearing a black jacket with “Nautica” on it, a gray t-shirt underneath it, and a black beanie.

Police ask that you call District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275 with any information.

You may also leave an anonymous tip by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or texting ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

