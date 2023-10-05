Police asking for help locating 85-year-old missing Sudbury man

SUDBURY, Mass — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 85-year-old missing man from Sudbury.

Gerry was last seen wearing a checkered red and blue long-sleeve shirt with a red shirt underneath and light-colored Khaki pants. He was last spotted on Griscom Road near Pelham Island Road.

Gerry is bald but has a white scruffy beard.

Residents are asked to check their backyards, pools or any other locations a person could be. Please call 911 or police at 978-443-1042 if located.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

