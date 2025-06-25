Police arrest New Hampshire man accused of robbing bank while claiming to have gun

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man has been arrested after police say he robbed a bank in Manchester while claiming to have a gun.

Russell Thaxton, 50, of Manchester, has been charged with armed robbery and possession of a controlled drug, police said. He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Manchester District Court.

Thaxton was arrested on Tuesday, just hours after a robbery at TD Bank at 300 Franklin St., police said.

Bank employees told police that around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, a man entered the bank, wrote a note on a deposit slip, and passed it to a teller. In the note, the man claimed to have a gun.

After reviewing surveillance video, police identified the suspect as Thaxton, who ran from the bank with cash.

Officers located Thaxton later Tuesday night near the intersection of Auburn and Lincoln streets, police said. He was taken into custody without incident and was found to be in possession of a large amount of money.

Thaxton has also been identified as the suspect in an armed robbery that happened the previous night at an ATM, police said.

Thaxton had illegal drugs on him at the time of his arrest on Tuesday, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

