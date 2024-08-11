Police arrest a man climbing the Eiffel Tower, prompting an evacuation hours before closing ceremony

PARIS (AP) — French police evacuated the area around the Eiffel Tower after a man was seen climbing the Paris landmark hours before Sunday’s Olympics closing ceremony.

Police intervened and the man was arrested, Paris police said.

The shirtless man was seen scaling the 330-meter (1,083-foot) tall tower in the afternoon.

It’s unclear where he began his ascent, but he was spotted just above the Olympic rings adorning the second section of the monument, just above the first viewing deck.

Police escorted visitors away from the area around 3 p.m. Some visitors who were briefly locked on the second floor were allowed to exit around 30 minutes later.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

