Police are searching for missing 14-year-old Mattapan girl

BOSTON — A 14-year-old girl from Mattapan is missing and police are asking for help trying to find her.

Teigan Greene was last seen at about 11:00 p.m. on Friday near 4 Gladeside Terrace.

She is described as a Black female, about 5′0″ with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, gray sweatpants with the “Flaming Hot Cheetos’ logo on sweatpants, and no jacket.

Anyone with information regarding Teigan’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or B-3 Detectives at 617-343-4712.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

