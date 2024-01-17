Police announce 3rd arrest in connection with armed robbery at Milford butcher shop

MILFORD, Mass. — A third suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a butcher shop in Milford last week, authorities announced Wednesday.

Jonatha De Araujo Lima, 19, of Franklin, is slated to face a judge in Milford District Court after he was arrested Tuesday morning on charges in connection with an armed robbery at Aroma Brazil on Jan. 9, according to the Milford Police Department.

De Araujo Lima was arrested at his home in Franklin by Milford detectives, state troopers, and Franklin police officers.

Lucas Morreira Fontenelle, 21, of Framingham, and Daniel Generoso, 26, of Milford are also facing charges in connection with the alleged incident.

Fontenelle was nabbed late Monday night at the Holiday Inn Express on Fortune Boulevard, while Generoso was arrested hours earlier following a tense, four-hour standoff at a home on West Street in the area of Route 140.

Officers responded to Aroma Brazil on Beach Street around 9 p.m. on Jan. 9 for reports of an armed robbery and found that two men armed with handguns had threatened employees at the store and stole a large sum of cash, according to police.

Employees at the store said the suspects were wearing masks and hoods to obscure their faces.

Video shows one suspect behind the counter stealing money from the register while another suspect grabs an employee, dragging him towards the door.

An investigation remains ongoing.

