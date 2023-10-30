Police: 17-year-old arrested with loaded firearm in Dorchester

Authorities arrested a teen on Friday for allegedly carrying a loaded firearm.

The 17-year-old male is being charged with delinquent to wit unlawful possession of a firearm, delinquent to wit unlawful possession of ammunition.

Officers were conducting an ongoing firearm investigation in the area of 77 Hancock Street. Officers were aware that this particular area is a no-trespassing zone and has been used by groups to congregate and conduct illegal activity, police said.

During the investigation, officers noticed a group of about 25 people with multiple vehicles in the no-trespassing area.

As officers began to approach the group, the group dispersed

Police noticed a male who they knew was possibly in possession of a firearm. According to police, the officers attempted to stop the individual who tried to flee from them. After a brief struggle, a firearm was dislodged from the suspect’s waistband and hit the ground.

The suspect was arrested, and the firearm was later determined to be a Ghost Gun with a laser sight attachment with one round in the chamber and nine rounds in the magazine.

As officers continued their investigation, they recovered a discarded black shoulder bag underneath a shelf inside the Laundry Mat next door. Officers recovered from inside the bag a loaded SigSauer P365 with one round in the chamber and five rounds in the magazine.

Officers also recovered two loose rounds of 9mm ammunition, and small plastic bags believed to be marijuana and crack cocaine

The 17-year-old is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

