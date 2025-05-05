‘Poison’: Mass. man gets prison time for intent to distribute meth, fentanyl in NH communities

CONCORD, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was sentenced to federal prison on Monday for intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl in New Hampshire communities, Acting U.S. Attorney Jay McCormack said.

Jose Toledo, 31, was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison and 3 years of supervised release, McCormack said. U.S. District Court Judge Paul Barbadoro handed down his sentence.

Toledo pleaded guilty in January to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

“Those who choose to traffic drugs and arm themselves while doing so, like the defendant, are putting our communities in danger,” said McCormack. “Today’s sentence reflects not only the severity of drug trafficking crimes involving dangerous weapons, but the continued threat that such activity poses to the community.”

Acting DEA Special Agent in Charge Stephen Belleau, New England Field Division, said in a statement that his agency is “committed to investigating and dismantling drug trafficking organizations and individuals like Mr. Toledo who are responsible for distributing lethal drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine to the citizens of New Hampshire.”

“Today’s sentence not only holds Mr. Toldeo accountable for his crimes but serves as a warning to those traffickers who are fueling the opioid epidemic with deadly drugs to profit and destroy people’s lives,” Belleau said.

“DEA’s top priority is combatting the opioid epidemic by working with our local, county, state and federal partners to bring to justice anyone who distributes this poison,” Belleau said.

In December 2023, a confidential witness working on behalf of law enforcement ordered methamphetamine and fentanyl from Toledo, prosecutors said.

Toledo drove from Massachusetts into New Hampshire with the intention of delivering nearly a pound of methamphetamine and almost 300 grams of fentanyl to the confidential witness, prosecutors said.

Instead, law enforcement stopped Toledo in New Hampshire and seized the drugs from him.

When locating the drugs, investigators found them in a hidden compartment in Toledo’s vehicle, with a loaded firearm, prosecutors said.

