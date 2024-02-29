Plymouth father left ‘permanently disfigured’ after teen attacks him at his home, police say

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Plymouth father was left “permanently disfigured” in an altercation with a teenager who pulled up to his home and brutally attacked him earlier this week, officials announced Thursday.

Brodric Mason, 19, of Plymouth, is facing charges including assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, and mayhem, according to the Plymouth Police Department.

Three people, including Mason, pulled up to the victim’s home in the Plymouth village of Manomet on Monday seeking to assault a young man but the owner of the house, and the father of a girl who was inside, went outside to investigate the commotion, police said.

Mason, who was wearing a ski mask, allegedly pulled out a “pepper ball” gun and stated, “What you gonna’ do?” as the homeowner approached him.

“The father, fearing for his life, attempted to wrestle away the gun, and was brutally pistol-whipped by Mr. Mason in the face and head,” police said in a statement. “This assault left the victim with significant injury including permanent disfigurement and will require reconstructive surgery.”

Police say detectives later took Mason into custody without incident in Downtown Plymouth.

The driver of the vehicle that Mason was riding in, a 17-year-old from Scituate, was tracked down Wednesday at Plymouth South High School, where he is said to have “fought violently” with Plymouth Sergeant Keith Larson and Plymouth South Middle School Resource Officer Travis Eliason, who was elbowed in the face during the scuffle.

The 17-year-old, whose name hasn’t been released, is charged with being a delinquent child, accessory after the fact, mayhem, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a police officer.

Police noted that charges “may be pending” against a third suspect, a 12-year-old Plymouth resident who was with Mason and the other teen on the night of the attack in Manomet.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the suspects would be called to court.

An investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group