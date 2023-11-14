Plymouth family returns home after being trapped in Gaza for weeks

BOSTON — A family from Plymouth that was trapped in war-torn Gaza for weeks finally stepped foot on US soil again Tuesday afternoon.

The Shafai family arrived at Logan Airport this afternoon after nearly six excruciating weeks in Gaza, spending their first-moment stateside embracing love ones.

Hazem Shafai spoke candidly regarding his family’s time in Gaza.

“It’s hard. It’s difficult,” said Hazem Shafai. “People are suffering by the minute. Not by the day. By the minute.”

Hazem’s wife Sanaa says while she doesn’t feel the joy of being back home - as so many of her family remain in gaza - she finds comfort in knowing her children are now safe.

“I’m happy the kids are safe but I have a huge family back there. Home is where family is. Home is here and home is over there too,” said Sanaa.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

