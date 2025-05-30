‘Wanted’: Cohasset police trying to reunite duck with her 7 ducklings after fight at pond

COHASSET, Mass. — Officers are trying to locate a mother duck who got separated from her ducklings following a fight with a neighbor at a pond on Friday.

Cohasset Police say Chloe the duck has caused chaos on the Common and in the Village over the past 48 hours.

First, Chloe and her seven ducklings got trapped in the Duck Pond, according to officials, and needed to be rescued by Natural Resource Officer Josh Kimball.

Then, Chloe’s ducklings fell into a sewer and needed rescuing.

On Friday morning, Chloe reportedly got into a fight with a neighboring duck and fled the Common.

Police have taken custody of the ducklings for now in hopes of reuniting them with Chloe.

