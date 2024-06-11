Two people stabbed, seriously injured in Brockton, police say

BROCKTON, Mass. — A double stabbing in Brockton on Monday night is under investigation.

Police say around 6:48 p.m., they received a report of two people stabbed in the area of 23 Melrose Avenue.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital with injuries authorities describe as “severe.”

Investigators are still searching for the suspect involved. A description of the alleged stabber was not immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation by Brockton Police and State Police Detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

