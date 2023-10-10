Two 12-year-olds charged after Bible and cloth set on fire at East Bridgewater church

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A day after identifying two juvenile suspects accused of vandalizing a local church, police have now filed several charges against them.

A 12-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were both charged with breaking and entering a building in the daytime (felony), destruction of property over $1,200, larceny from a building, and burning of a building.

The duo is suspected of setting a fire near the alter and damaging a Bible and alter cloth at St. John Evangelist Church last Friday afternoon.

East Bridgewater Police say they were able to identify the suspects using witness reports and surveillance video of the incident.

Both juveniles will be arraigned in Brockton District Juvenile Court at a later date.

The incident remains under investigation by the East Bridgewater Police and Fire Departments, with assistance from the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit attached to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

