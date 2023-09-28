Suspects sought after one of several cars stolen from Whitman dealership involved in Brockton crash

WHITMAN, Mass. — Several cars were stolen from a Whitman dealership, one of which was involved in a crash a town over Thursday morning and police are now searching for the suspects.

Officers responding to the area of Crescent Street in Brockton around 4:05 a.m. for a crash involving a white Ford Explorer discovered the Ford was stolen from a car dealership in Whitman earlier in the morning, according to Whitman Police.

Authorities say around 1 a.m., three suspects were driven to Auto Sales Express in a small, dark-colored SUV and stole three cars; a Mazda CX7, a BMW, and a Nissan Murano. Shortly thereafter, the suspects allegedly returned in the same SUV and stole the white Ford Explorer and a second BMW.

Two of the suspects were wearing black hooded sweatshirts while the third suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, according to police.

The owner of the dealership tells Boston 25 News he usually parks a Nissan Murano to block the exit from the dealership from would-be robbers. That car, however, appears to have been smashed and pushed aside by the suspects, police say.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Whitman Police at 781-447-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

