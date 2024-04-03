WHITMAN, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying seven suspects they say vandalized the gate of a Whitman park on Tuesday.

Officers on a routine patrol of Whitman Town Park around 9 p.m. noticed extensive damage to the east entrance to the park’s pool, according to authorities. The entrance gate was reportedly bent and its hinges were broken.

At around 4:40 p.m., surveillance video from the park allegedly showed six people surrounding the gate with one individual leaning against and kicking the gate.

Suspects accused of vandalizing Whitman park sought by police

Anyone who thinks they recognize the people pictured is asked to call police.

The incident remains under investigation by Whitman Detectives.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

