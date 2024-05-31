Stoughton school placed on lockdown after student brought air soft gun to class, officials say

STOUGHTON, Mass. — Stoughton High School was placed on lockdown Friday morning after a student allegedly brought a plastic weapon into a classroom.

Police say they responded to the school just before 11 a.m. for a report of a student with a gun.

Officers swarmed to campus within minutes and officials immediately placed the high school on lockdown.

According to authorities, the student in question was located within 5 minutes and a subsequent investigation determined the object was an airsoft plastic gun. All bags in the classroom were searched as a precaution.

At the same time, school officials say a student experienced an unrelated medical incident and was transported to an area hospital by Stoughton EMS/Fire Department.

After the student in question and the airsoft gun were secured, the lockdown was lifted and the high school went into a “shelter in place” mode.

Administrators and police are actively investigating the incident.

“An important lesson to take away from this is simply, if you see something, say something,” Stoughton Public Schools shared in a social media post. “We thank the students and staff for reporting the incident and their appropriate response and cooperation during the incident.”

Due to the morning’s incident, the high school resumed a modified schedule for Friday afternoon, according to officials.

