Shooting in Brockton leaves one man with serious injuries

BROCKTON, Mass. — A man was rushed to the hospital late Thursday night after a shooting.

Brockton Police say just before midnight they responded to a shooting in an outer perimeter parking lot at the Westgate Mall.

A 21-year-old male victim was dropped off at an area hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities. The victim was then stabilized and transported to a Boston hospital.

No arrests have been made and a description of a suspect was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Brockton Police Detective Division at 508-941-0234.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

