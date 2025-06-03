‘She saved my life’: Plymouth woman searching for person who helped her after scary highway incident

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Plymouth woman is feeling grateful to be alive after a scary incident while driving last Wednesday.

Now, she’s hoping to be reunited with the person she said helped lead her to safety.

“There wasn’t an advanced warning that it was happening or anything it wasn’t lifting it just, ‘Wack!’” Robin Gallo said.

Gallo said she was driving all but two minutes on Route 3 in Plymouth when all of a sudden, she saw her life flash before her eyes.

“I was panicking,” Gallo said.

The hood to her beloved 2004 Pontiac Vibe flew up, hit her windshield, and blocked her front view.

Next, Gallo said she looked to her right.

“I saw a little break in the traffic, and I said, ‘Well, here goes nothing.’”

She took the brief opportunity to move to the breakdown lane and once stopped, Gallo said a woman approached her to see if she was alright.

“She said, ‘I saw what happened, I was driving behind you, I heard the pop I saw the hood hit the windshield,’” Gallo explained. “She said ‘I slowed down so traffic would slow down enough so you could get over.’”

That person’s name was Marilyn; she was an older woman who shared with Gallo that she recently lost her husband.

Gallo called Marilyn an angel.

“She saved my life, had she not taken the time to think quick and slow traffic down I could’ve rear ended someone,” Gallo said. “She told me that what she did, pulling over or stalling traffic so I could get my car over...she said that’s something that her husband would’ve done.”

Gallo is now hoping to find Marilyn to thank her for being there when no one else was.

“Thank you even more than I told her initially and I would like to see her again.”

If you think you know Marilyn, who Gallo said was driving a silver car with bumper stickers on the back, send an email to desk@boston25.com.

