Select Board agrees to ‘mutual parting of ways’ with Abington Police Chief

ABINGTON, Mass. — In an executive session Friday morning, a decision was made by the Board of Selectmen for Abington Police Chief David Del Papa to “conclude his tenure” in that position.

In a joint statement released by Select Board Chairman Kevin Donovan, the decision will be effective immediately.

“The Town of Abington and Police Chief Del Pap have entered into a mutual agreement to conclude his tenure as Chief of Police,” the statement read. “The Town of Abington, the Select Board, and the Town Manager would like to thank Chief Del Papa for his dedicated and distinguished service to the Town as Police Chief.”

Details regarding the decision to terminate Del Papa in his role are unclear.

25 Investigates previously reported on an incident where Del Papa allegedly retaliated against one of his officers by taking away his police dog.

Del Papa has been Abington’s Police Chief since 2021.

“Chief Del Papa would like to offer his sincerest appreciation to the men and women of the Abington Police Department, who he is honored to have served alongside during his time in Abington,” the joint statement between town officials reads.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

