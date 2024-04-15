Police: Man charged with OUI after crashing into side of Whitman apartment building

WHITMAN, Mass. — A Plymouth County man has been summonsed to court after allegedly crashing his car into an apartment building while under the influence of drugs.

A 42-year-old East Wareham man, whose name is not being released by authorities, is charged with marked lane violation, operating under the influence of drugs, possession of a Class A substance, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Officers responding to the area of 412 South Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning for a report of a vehicle into a building found a dark-colored SUV struck the corner of an apartment, according to Whitman Police.

The driver of the SUV was transported to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. He was the sole occupant of the car and officials say there were no reports of any other injuries.

The Building Inspector was called to the scene to check the structural integrity of the apartment. A ruling has not been made yet.

Whitman car into building (Whitman Firefighters Local 1769)

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group