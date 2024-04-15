Person who fell from horse in Plympton flown to Boston hospital with serious injuries

PLYMPTON, Mass. — A person was hospitalized with traumatic injuries after falling off a horse in Plympton on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Fire officials say Boston Med Flight was called to the Ballfield Landing Zone behind the fire station to transport the patient.

The patient was flown to Mass General Hospital with injuries considered to be serious. It is unclear where the initial accident occurred.

No further information was immediately available.

