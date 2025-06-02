One hospitalized following shooting in Brockton parking lot, police say

BROCKTON, Mass. — Authorities responded to a shooting at a Brockton parking lot on Monday.

Police say one person was shot outside of Wingstop on Torrey Street around 5:20 p.m.

The victim was transported to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation and the public is being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group