Man pleads guilty to dragging state trooper during 2023 traffic stop in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — A man who dragged a State Police trooper during a traffic stop in 2023 pleaded guilty in Brockton Superior Court on Tuesday and was sent to jail.

32-year-old Derek Lobo pleaded guilty to one count each of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officers, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Judge Daniel O’Shea sentenced Lobo to 2 ½ years in the Plymouth County House of Correction, with one year to serve and the balance suspended for two years.

Just before 6 p.m. on September 13, 2023, troopers patrolling Montello Street saw a heavily tinted Mercedes with no license plate, driven by Lobo, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

After determining the vehicle had an expired registration, troopers activated their lights to conduct a traffic stop. After approaching his vehicle and running a computer check, Lobo’s license status was expired and non-renewable. Authorities then say Lobo refused to exit the vehicle after being prompted. One of the troopers tried physically removing him from the car when Lobo hit the gas, dragging the trooper with him at a high rate of speed.

Video shared by the law enforcement agency showed Lobo driving away in the middle of the traffic stop and the trooper clinging to his vehicle before tumbling into the middle of the street.

The trooper was reportedly dragged a city block while Lobo weaved toward oncoming traffic. The trooper sustained minor injuries but the high rate of speed shredded his uniform.

State Police tried following Lobo, who was traveling through downtown Brockton at speeds of about 80mph. Troopers terminated the pursuit due to the high speeds.

The Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section responded to an address on Brentwood Avenue that Lobo gave troopers when he was pulled over.

Although he wasn’t home, police say they located the same black Mercedes parked in the driveway, along with a black designer bag that allegedly contained nearly 11 grams of fentanyl.

After issuing a warrant for his arrest, Lobo was found at a home on Union Street.

“I am thankful that this brave state trooper was not more seriously injured,” District Attorney Tim Cruz said. “Cases like this remind us all of the potential dangers that our first responders face every day that they put the uniform on and go out to protect us.”

©2025 Cox Media Group