Man arrested for trespassing at Brockton middle school, police say

BROCKTON, Mass. — Authorities arrested a 28-year-old man accused of trespassing at a Brockton middle school on Thursday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for Brockton Public Schools, police responded to the Plouffe Middle School around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a man looking into windows before gaining access to the building. Officials say the man was quickly confronted by a staff member before he fled on foot on Crescent Street.

He was pursued by a school police officer and was taken into custody a short time later near Wendell Avenue and Lyman Streets, according to police.

The 28-year-old suspect is charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace. His name is not being released at this time.

The middle school was placed in a precautionary stay-in-place during the incident and was lifted once the suspect was apprehended.

The suspect did not come in contact with any students, according to school officials.

“We are grateful to the staff member who acted quickly to identify the individual and to the Brockton School Police and Brockton Police Department for their support and timely response this afternoon,” a Brockton Public Schools spokesperson said.

The incident remains under investigation by Brockton Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group