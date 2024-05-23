Kingston home struck by lightning during storm, officials say

KINGSTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a home was struck by lightning on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Kingston Fire Department, the strike happened just before 12:30 p.m. at a house on West Street.

Two off-duty Duxbury firefighters were reportedly next door and alerted responding crews of a fire in the attic.

Kingston lightning strike (Duxbury Fire Department)

In about 30 minutes, officials say the fire was brought under control.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Fire departments from Duxbury, Plympton, and Pembroke all assisted at the scene.

Kingston lightning strike (Duxbury Fire Department)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group