Hull Police searching for suspects accused of breaking into several vehicles overnight

HULL, Mass. — Authorities are asking the public to remain vigilant after several cars were broken into overnight on Monday.

Hull Police say the break-ins occurred around 1 a.m. on Christine Road.

Home security video from a residence shows two suspects, a man and woman.

Investigators say the man was wearing a puffy jacket with the hood up, dark pants, and possibly a mask.

The woman was seen wearing a bob-style haircut, glasses, a camo jacket, black pants, and light-colored high top sneakers, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the duo is asked to contact Hull Police.

