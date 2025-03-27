Ex-Stoughton Water Department employee pleads guilty to tampering with town’s drinking water in 2022

STOUGHTON, Mass. — A former employee of the Stoughton Water Department pleaded guilty Wednesday to tampering with the town’s drinking water supply.

60-year-old Robert J. Bullock Sr., of Brockton, pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with a water system, according to the Department of Justice.

Charging documents allege Bullock went into one of the water department’s pumping stations the night of November 29, 2022, and turned off the pump that puts chlorine, a disinfectant that kills germs, into the drinking water.

Bullock’s actions resulted in “insufficiently disinfected water” introduced to the town’s drinking water system, according to officials.

He will be sentenced on June 25 in federal court.

The charge of tampering with a water system provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

