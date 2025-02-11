Crews quickly extinguish basement fire in Randolph

RANDOLPH, Mass. — A fire in a trash bin prompted an emergency response at a Randolph residence on Monday night.

Officials say they were called to 440 North Street just before 7 p.m. for a report of a fire in the basement.

Responding crews found that a fire in a trash basket had speared to a nearby mattress.

The flames were quickly extinguished and did not affect the rest of the house, according to authorities.

There were no reports of any injuries, but the basement sustained water and smoke damage.

The Randolph Fire Department Investigation Unit says the fire was set accidentally and that despite the damage, the home remains inhabitable.

Firefighters from Holbrook assisted at the scene while Avon, Braintree, and Canton crews provided station coverage.

No further information was immediately available.

