'Could've been way worse': Car strikes house in Rockland, damaging oil tank in basement

ROCKLAND, Mass. — Authorities are cleaning up after a car slammed into a home on Thursday, causing a severe oil leak in the basement.

Fire officials received a call around 4:45 p.m. for a vehicle into a building on Crescent Street.

Arriving crews found a car wedged in the side of the home and protruding to the basement, according to Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Heaney. The vehicle reportedly struck a 275-gallon oil tank and spilled 175 gallons onto the dirt floor.

Crews quickly used speedy dry to contain the mess.

There were no reports of any injuries to the driver or the people in the home.

“This could’ve been way worse,” Hearney said.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection was called to the scene. Officials say they will likely need to excavate the dirt floor basement to ensure all the oil is cleaned up.

The Rockland Building Commissioner deemed the house structurally sound, despite the hole in the wall.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It is unclear if the driver will face any charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group