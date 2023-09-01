Brockton residents outraged after mayor announces $14 million missing from school budget

BROCKTON, Mass. — After a four-hour executive session Thursday night, Brockton officials say millions of dollars are missing from the school budget and they’re looking to appoint new leadership.

Mayor Robert Sullivan and multiple school committee members held a closed-door meeting at Brockton High School, with dozens of concerned residents waiting outside.

In a press conference, Sullivan says an approximate $14 million deficit exists for the fiscal year’s 2023 budget for Brockton Public Schools.

“The committee is acutely focused on formulating and implementing a leadership plan that provides support and services at the levels our students and families deserve,” he said. “As Mayor, a BPS alum, and a parent, with a student in the BPS system, I’m extremely dismayed. Collectively, we’re all dismayed by the situation.”

Sullivan did not take comments and did not say how the deficit came to be.

Current Superintendent Mike Thomas, who is also acting as Brockton High School’s principal was not in attendance at the meeting, due to a sudden “medical leave.”

It is unknown how long he will be out for.

“We are committed to ensuring we will rectify the situation, appoint new leadership, and move forward with our strategy and our concise strategy to deliver the best schools for our teachers, our staff, our students, our parents, and of course our guardians,” Sullivan said.

Residents, however, were unimpressed with the explanation.

Brockton parents outraged

“We know for a fact that something is going on, and what we just heard does not let us know if our children will be safe to enter this building, if the funds that are allegedly missing, where they were misappropriated to, who is a part of this alleged investigation,” Coach Bri Nichols said. “There needs to be some transparency here.”

The mayor says the Brockton School Committee will host another emergency meeting on Friday at Brockton High School to discuss the next steps.

“We need answers,” Coach Bri said.

The first day of school for all grades in the district is Wednesday, September 6.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

