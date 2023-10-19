Bear Jordan: Pembroke basketball court closed due to black bear presence

PEMBROKE, Mass. — Authorities closed a popular hoop spot in town Thursday night after a black bear was found wandering (traveling?) to the courts.

Pembroke Police temporarily shut down the Libby Short basketball courts off Center Street due to the animal’s presence.

A picture shows his bear-ness walking through the police department’s parking lot, located right next door.

Black bears are usually wary of people, but bears that have been habituated to urban environments have been known to cause damage and become a nuisance.

Police are urging the public to avoid the area until the animal has left.

