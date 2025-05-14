8-year-old struck by car in Brockton, police say

BROCKTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a young boy was hit by a car on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the 8-year-old was struck shortly before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Warren Avenue and Nilsson Street.

The boy was alert and conscious when he was transported to an area hospital, according to law enforcement officials.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

It’s unclear if the driver of the car will face any charges.

