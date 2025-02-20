2 teens arrested for breaking into Wareham store after police follow blood trail to nearby residence

WAREHAM, Mass. — Two teens are facing charges for allegedly breaking into a convenience store on Tuesday night, shattering the front door.

A 15 and 16-year-old, both from Wilbraham, are charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime, larceny from a building, and minor in possession of alcohol.

According to Wareham Police, officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Barker Road just before midnight due to an alarm activation.

Responding officers found the glass front door of the building broken with a concerning amount of blood found smeared on both the door and ground.

Out of concern, the officers followed the blood droplets over half a mile to a residence, where they found two injured teens matching the description of the break-in suspects caught on surveillance video, according to police.

Authorities allegedly found stolen items from the 7-Eleven inside the residence as well.

Both teens were transported to Tobey Hospital for medical evaluation. They will be arraigned at a later date.

