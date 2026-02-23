Plymouth business packed as people get ready for nor’easter

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Plymouth is expected to be one of the hardest hit areas from the incoming Nor’easter Sunday night into Monday. Our meteorologists predict anywhere from a foot to two feet of snow to fall there through Monday.

People were out and about near Plymouth Rock and the beach Sunday evening. One of the busiest places was Bradford’s Liquors.

“Today has been very busy. Can’t really leave the counter. Lots of people are coming in,” worker Elaine Zachary said. “People are thirsty are worried about the snow.”

Zachary has worked at the store since 2009. She says Sundays in winter are usually very quiet, but this weekend, the storm brought people out looking for spirits.

“Without the snow even being here yet, it’s kind of helps more people come out and stay active during the day.”

She said she is not sure if they will be open on Monday. It depends on how things go overnight.

People stopping in to buy some drinks say they’re eager to see what this blizzard brings.

“I’m really excited I mean anytime there is a storm there is a different energy in the air. I think this one seems a little intense so we’re trying to make preparations move some stuff in the yard,” one woman said.

Some people were happy they had a snow day planned for Monday. Others who are working from home are hoping their lights will stay on.

“The winds are what I’m really worried about more than anything. Lot of trees. Two to three feet of snow. I think that’s pushing everybody’s limit. As long as I have power, I will still be able to work and if I don’t have power not sure. I have some good books lined up so we will see.”

Plymouth and the Red Cross opened a shelter Sunday night at Plymouth North High School. The town says it’s for anyone in need, like those who lose power during the storm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

