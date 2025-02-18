Plow, tractor-trailer driver injured after vehicle becomes stuck at railroad crossing, police say

GROVETON, NH — Two people were hurt after a railroad plow collided with a tractor-trailer in New Hampshire Monday night.

The railroad plow and tractor-trailer collided near mile marker 173 on Route 3 in Groveton around 6:00 p.m., according to New Hampshire State Police.

An initial investigation determined that the plow, operated by Joseph Letourneau, 22, of Derby, Vermont, was plowing snow when it became stuck in the middle of Route 3.

The tractor-trailer carrying lumber south was unable to avoid the railroad plow and hit it head-on.

Police say the tractor-trailer spilled some of its lumber across Route 3, requiring the roadway to be shutdown for hours while crews cleaned up the wood.

The tractor-trailer, driven by Edward Stone, 64, of Williamstown, Vermont, lost a portion of its load of lumber, which scattered across Route 3. The road was closed for multiple hours while the lumber was cleaned up.

Letourneau and Stone were transported to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Both vehicles were severely damaged.

The railroad crossing warning signs did not flash after the railroad plow became stuck, according to state police. The plow had a lone amber light on its roof, which was flashing and active at the time.

