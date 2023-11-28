Plea expected by woman charged in connection with murder of a Marine veteran outside a Boston bar

BOSTON — A woman charged as an accessory after the fact to murder in the stabbing death of a Marine veteran in Boston in 2022 is expected to be back in court Tuesday afternoon to enter a plea agreement in the case.

Alisha Dumeer, a part owner and bartender at the Sons of Boston bar was indicted in the investigation last June.

Marine veteran Daniel Martinez of Chicago died after an altercation outside the Sons of Boston bar on March 19, 2022. Martinez. 23. was visiting Boston for St. Patrick’s Day.

The Suffolk County District Attorney has charged Sons of Boston bouncer Alvaro Larrama in the attack. Laramma has pleaded not guilty.

Dumeer was accused of helping to get rid of Laramma’s blood-soaked clothing after the confrontation.

Martinez’s family, including mother Apolonia, sister Michaela, and brothers Matthew and David are expected give victim impact statements during Dumeer’s court appearance.

