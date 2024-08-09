Plane carrying Panthers players, coaches, staff gets stuck in the mud after loss to Patriots

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers players, coaches, and staff members were unharmed after their Delta Airlines flight veered off the taxiway and got stuck in the mud while making its way to the gate at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Friday morning.

The team was returning from a 17-3 preseason loss at New England on Thursday night and arrived safely around 2:35 a.m. on the runway.

But as the plane was making its way to the terminal it veered off the taxiway and got stuck and was unable to move, forcing passengers to have to deplane via stairs and be transported to the terminal.

Charlotte Douglas Airport said airfield lighting and the taxiway was fully operational and the plane was later towed.

According to Delta, “the right main gear of Delta 8860 exited the taxiway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport following a normal arrival.” No injuries were reported.

It’s unclear if wet weather from the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby, which rolled through the area earlier in the day dumping several inches of rain and causing some power outages, might have played a factor.

The Panthers confirmed Friday it was their team charter and that coaches, staff and players were on the plane, and that no one was injured.

Panthers coaches and players have an off day Friday following the game, but are expected to resume practice Saturday.

After seeing a story posted on social media about the incident, Panthers safety Xavier Woods posted on X, “Vouchers??”

